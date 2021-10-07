Authorities searching for Missoula PreRelease Center escapee

MISSOULA — Authorities are looking for a man who has escaped from the Missoula Prerelease Center.

The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of two PreRelease residents who had escaped from the facility wearing neon jumpsuits.

One male was located shortly after leaving at around 4 p.m. Thursday and was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities are still searching for the second man — Torry Rockroads — who is described as being a Native American in his 20s.

Rockroads is approximately 5’9” tall, weighs 211 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes.

Rockroads should not be approached. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact 911.