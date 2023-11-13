Authorities still seeking info on Helena fire bombing suspect

HELENA — The ATF and Lewis and Clark authorities are renewing calls for tips to help identify the suspect responsible for the April firebombing at the Law and Justice Center.

Investigators say that shortly before 2 a.m. on April 2, 2023, a person threw an incendiary device commonly referred to as a Molotov cocktail at Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office vehicles.

The attack happened at the Law and Justice Center downtown and resulted in thousands of dollars in damages.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) — in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office — is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible

“An individual ranging from about 5’10" to 5’8", wearing tennis shoes.,” said The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton. “We have been made aware of that someone had been trying to encourage anyone to come down and firebomb the law and justice center. So, we’ll look into that. See if that encouragement took route in someone.”

Anyone with information about the incident can submit a tip anonymously to the ATF at (888) ATF-Tips (888-283-8477), or the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 406-447-8235.