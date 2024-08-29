Watch Now
Bail hearing held in Great Falls for vehicular homicide suspect

Jeremey Andrew Carpenter
Daniel Orson Wells September 25, 1965 - July 11, 2024
GREAT FALLS — A man is facing a charge in Great Falls of felony vehicular homicide while under the influence for the death of 58-year-old Daniel Orson Wells.

Jeremey Andrew Carpenter is charged with driving a pickup truck southbound in the northbound lanes of I-15 between Ulm and Cascade on July 11, 2024, and crashing into a northbound GMC Sierra driven by Wells, who died at the scene.

In a court appearance on Wednesday, August, 28, 2024, Carpenter’s attorney requested a bail reduction from $500,000 to $50,000, with GPS monitoring.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki argued in defense of the initial bond, citing Carpenter’s past two arrests for DUI, both of which resulted in non-lethal crashes.

Judge John Parker presided over the case, and endorsed Racki’s reasoning, moving forward with no bond reduction. Bail for Carpenter remains at $500,000.

