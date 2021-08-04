Billings police arrest suspect in bank robbery

A Roundup man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a robbery of Stockman Bank in Billings last week, according to Billings Police.

John J. Smith, 44, was arrested around 3 p.m. by the Billings Street Crimes Unit, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a news release.

Smith is facing possible charges of robbery, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and a probation violation warrant, according to Wooley. He is in Yellowstone County jail.

Police said that they responded to the report of the robbery at 9:40 a.m. on July 29, at the Stockman Bank branch at 1405 Grand Ave.

Police said a white male left the area on foot with an unknown amount of money.