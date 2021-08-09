Watch
Billings police investigate fatal shooting

Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 09, 2021
BILLINGS - A man has died following a weekend shooting in Billings.

Police said in a press release Monday morning the shooting happened Sunday at about 2:36 a.m. Officers were sent to 223 S. 27th St. and found an unresponsive 32-year-old man on the ground near the corner of South 27th Street and Third Avenue North.

The man later died at the hospital, police said. His name has not yet been released.

Police said no suspects had been identified and no arrests had been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at (406) 657-8473.

