Billings police investigating apartment death as homicide

Update Tuesday 11:10 a.m.

BILLINGS - A Billings police spokesman said late Tuesday morning that investigators are treating the man's death as a homicide.

Lt. Matthew Lennick also said on Twitter that investigators remained at the scene Tuesday morning, but did not release any further information.

*Update* This death is being treated as a homicide investigation. Investigators are still on scene.

- Lt. Lennick

First report

BILLINGS - Billings police said Monday night on social media they are investigating a "suspicious death" in town.

Officers were on the scene at 5:50 p.m. at 1141 28th St. W., the Briar Patch Apartments, where a 38-year-old man was found dead with numerous wounds, police said on Twitter.

Detectives were on the scene investigating. No suspect information was released.

