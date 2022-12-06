Watch Now
Billings police investigating apartment death as homicide

Billings police investigating 'suspicious death' at apartment
Posted at 12:39 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 14:39:29-05

Update Tuesday 11:10 a.m.

BILLINGS - A Billings police spokesman said late Tuesday morning that investigators are treating the man's death as a homicide.

Lt. Matthew Lennick also said on Twitter that investigators remained at the scene Tuesday morning, but did not release any further information.

________________________________________

First report

BILLINGS - Billings police said Monday night on social media they are investigating a "suspicious death" in town.

Officers were on the scene at 5:50 p.m. at 1141 28th St. W., the Briar Patch Apartments, where a 38-year-old man was found dead with numerous wounds, police said on Twitter.

Detectives were on the scene investigating. No suspect information was released.

This is a developing story.

