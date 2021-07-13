Bozeman PD continue investigation into 4th of July shooting

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department says the investigation of the shooting from July 4th that left two people injured in Bozeman continues to be a top priority.

Law enforcement is still looking for the public's help identifying a red vehicle that was seen near the area and time of the shooting.

Bozeman Police Department

The car was seen in the area of the Bozeman Ponds shortly after the shooting was reported - and was last seen traveling eastbound on Huffine Lane from Fowler Ave. at approximately 10:19 pm.

"At this time, as far as who's in the vehicle, that's what we're trying to determine," said Bozeman Police Detective Quinn Ellingson. "Based on the timing of where it's at and when it was, we'd like to talk to those people who were operating the vehicle at that time."

Detective Ellingson says there's been an outpouring of tips and information in the last week and they continue to look for more.

"We've heard from quite a few people and passed along a lot of information," Ellingson said. "As that comes in, we're just processing through each one of those and trying to make sense of each and every lead or tip that we get and make sure that we verify that information."

The suspect is accused of attempted deliberate homicide after allegedly shooting two people at the Bozeman Ponds.

Police could not provide any updates on the condition of the victims, but an earlier press release said both victims were expected to survive.

"I think, in general, we live in a safe community," Ellingson said. "I think that anybody that is out and about that sees something that they think is not right, that they just take the time to call us and let us know about it, even the small things help sometimes."