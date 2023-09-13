Burglary reported at Missoula's Famous Daves BBQ

MISSOULA - Missoula Police report Famous Daves BBQ on North Reserve Street was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett says that just before 2:30 a.m., 911 dispatch was alerted to a burglary alarm at Famous Daves BBQ.

When the first officer arrived, he observed a broken window and advised other officers to set up a perimeter prior to entering the building.

When the building manager arrived with a key, Missoula police officers entered the building and did not find anyone inside.

Bennett says it is unknown if there are one or more suspects involved. An unknown amount of cash was taken from inside of the business.

Officers gathered evidence and the detective division will be continuing the investigation.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

People can also submit information anonymously through Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.