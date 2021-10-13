Butte man arrested in ID, reportedly in possession of 'pounds' of meth, heroin

COEUR D'ALENE, ID — A Butte man was arrested Tuesday evening in Idaho, and troopers reportedly found several pounds of meth and heroin.

According to a press release, A trooper with the Idaho State Police arrested Michael S. Williams, 38, of Butte Tuesday night after he was found in possession of several pounds of meth and heroin following a traffic stop.

At approximately 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday, a trooper on patrol spotted the driver of a red Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck failing to maintain the lane of travel on eastbound I-90 just east of Coeur d'Alene.

The Trooper stopped the driver and saw several indicators that the driver may be under the influence of drugs. The Trooper also spotted what appeared to be items often used to weigh and traffic illegal substances.

The driver then drove off from the stop headed eastbound on I-90, throwing items out the driver's side window as he drove. The Trooper pursued the suspect vehicle until it turned off the Interstate at exit 39, S. Mission Road. The suspect attempted to run on foot but was quickly taken into custody by the Trooper.

Further investigation found the man in possession of approximately 8 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately one pound six ounces of heroin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Kootenai County Jail on the following charges:

Trafficking Methamphetamine (F)

Trafficking Heroin (F)

Eluding a Peace Officer (F)

Destruction or Concealment of Evidence (F)

Possession of a controlled substance/marijuana (m)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (m)

