Butte man behind bars following alleged armed robbery

Posted at 8:54 PM, Nov 02, 2021
BUTTE — A Butte man has been jailed in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday morning at an area hotel.

Luther Whaley, 59, faces a felony charge of robbery, according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester. Whaley is accused of robbing the clerk of the America’s Best Value Inn in Rocker at gunpoint just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The clerk reported a man entered the hotel, pointed either a rifle or shotgun at her, and demanded money. The robber left the area in a white pickup truck.

A patrol car stopped a truck matching the description traveling east on I-90 toward Butte. Police found a loaded shotgun and other evidence in the vehicle and Whaley was arrested without incident.

“The quick response was critical, and the responding officers did a fantastic job in apprehending Whaley just minutes after he left the hotel. Thankfully no one was injured in this incident,” said Lester.

