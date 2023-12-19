Charges have been filed against Helena Flats superintendent for assaulting a student

KALISPELL — The superintendent of Helena Flats K-8 School District in Kalispell has been accused of misdemeanor assault and charges have been filed at the Flathead County Justice Court.

Superintendent Andy Maheras reportedly assaulted a 12-year-old student while trying to stop a public display of affection in the hallway on August 31, 2023.

The student walked away while Maheras was trying to speak with him and Maheras grabbed the student's arm to stop him.

The student is claiming Maheras grabbed his face and pushed him into a locker after grabbing his arm.

Video from the school shows Maheras grab the student's arm and both walk off camera.

During a forensic interview on October 12, the student said he walked away to go to his locker when Maheras followed him, grabbed and squeezed his face and then turned his head and his neck popped.

Documents for this alleged assault were filed on November 20 and Maheras pleaded not guilty at a court appearance on December 6.

He continues to work for the district from home.