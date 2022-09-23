Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Columbia Falls fatal stabbing victim identified

Columbia Falls PD
Sean. Wells/MTN News
Columbia Falls PD
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png
Posted at 10:16 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 12:38:27-04

COLUMBIA FALLS - The victim in a Tuesday fatal stabbing in Columbia Falls has been identified as a Kila man.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports deputies — along with the Columbia Falls Police Department — responded to Dawn Drive for a report that a man who was stabbed by another man.

MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png

The victim, identified as Lukas Davis of Kila, was transported to Logan Health where he eventually died from his injuries.

The suspect, identified as Zain Alexander Rayne Glass, of Columbia Falls, was taken into custody by responding officers and is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the stabbing and anyone with any information is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App