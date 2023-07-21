Columbia Falls felon sentenced for illegal possession of firearm

MISSOULA - A Columbia Falls man with multiple felony convictions has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a loaded shotgun.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich stated in a news release that Christopher Glenn Lakey, 35, pleaded guilty in March to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that on Jan. 18, 2022, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office learned that Lakey was leaving Columbia Falls in a pickup truck and may have weapons in his possession.

Deputies knew about an outstanding federal warrant for Lakey and located the truck. Lakey then fled from law enforcement, driving at more than 100 mph toward Whitefish and threw a stolen 12-gauge shotgun out the window.

The shotgun was found the next day on the side of the road with one round chambered and four in the tube. Two 12-gauge shells were found during a probation search of his abandoned truck.

Lakey had prior felony convictions for criminal endangerment, burglary and robbery and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Probation and Parole, Whitefish Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation.