Columbia Falls man arrested following Kalispell high speed pursuit

KALISPELL – A Columbia Falls man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a Thursday evening pursuit in Kalispell.

The incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. when the Kalispell Police Department responded to the intersection of the Highway 93 Alternate and Three Mile Drive for a report of a male on the edge of the overpass who looked like he was going to jump off.

When police arrived on the scene, the man — identified as 35-year-old Eric Scott Dolence of Columbia Falls —was uncooperative, and intoxication was suspected, according to a news release.

Dolence got into a vehicle and led KPD on a high-speed pursuit southbound on the Highway 93 Alternate. Officers tried twice to end the pursuit on the Highway 93 Alternate by using stop sticks but were unsuccessful.

KPD, with help from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, eventually took Dolence into custody on Highway 93 South. He is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a pending charge of criminal endangerment.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Kalispell Police Lieutenant Chad Fetveit at 406-758-7790.