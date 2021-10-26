2 people found dead in Judith Basin County identified

GREAT FALLS — Authorities have identified Joseph Richard Mathies and his wife Mea Corylus Mathies as the two people who were found dead in Geyser on Oct. 22.

Fergus County Coroner RJ Brown said in a news release on Tuesday that it "appears that 42-year-old Joseph Richard Mathies killed his wife Mea Corylus Mathies and then killed himself."

Both were taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Billings for autopsies on Monday.

Agents from the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations are handling the investigation with the Judith Basin County Sheriff/Coroner.

No other information has been released at this point.