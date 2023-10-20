Corvallis woman sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Ravalli County woman was sentenced to federal prison on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Brittany Nicole Lewis, 33, of Corvallis, pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute meth.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Lewis had admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and carrying a gun to protect herself while distributing drugs, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

The government alleged in court documents that on April 8, 2022, in Ravalli County, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle Lewis was driving.

In a later search of the vehicle, officers found one pound of meth. Lewis admitted that she sold meth and that the meth in the vehicle belonged to her.

She also admitted that she used a firearm to protect herself while distributing drugs.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the sentencing.

The Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation.

