Court documents detail April 4 shooting in Missoula

MISSOULA — An incident around bar closing time in Missoula Sunday morning ended with gunfire. Now, two men are in custody.

One faces a charge of attempted deliberate homicide.

The other made his initial court appearance today on charges of criminal endangerment and a third DUI.

Court documents state on April 5 around 2:19 a.m., 33 year old Anthony Brodie was standing on the sidewalk of Ryman Street when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was driven by defendant 36 year old Laurent Mugondozi.

MTN News Laurent Mugondozi

According to court documents, after being struck, Brodie followed the vehicle on foot and fired his gun multiple times.

Mugondozi drove to the Ryman Street police station and gave an officer a bullet he said had hit his leg.

Police also noticed several bullet holes in the vehicle.

According to court documents, officers noted Mugondozi was slurring his words. He told officers he intentionally struck Brodie with his vehicle.

Mugondozi was charged with a third DUI as well as criminal endangerment due to many bystanders in the area.

His bail was set at $50,000 and his next court appearance is April 20.

MTN News Anthony Brodie

Brodie has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide. A court date for Brodie has not yet been set.

The circumstances around the incident are under investigation.