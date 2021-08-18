Cut Bank man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a minor

GREAT FALLS — Wyitt Winston Williamson of Cut Bank, charged with sexually abusing a minor in the Browning area on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, admitted to charges in federal court in Great Falls on Monday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release that Williamson pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and to sexual abuse of a minor.

Prosecutors alleged that on November 1, 2017, Williamson sexually abused a 15-year-old girl who was passed out in the backseat of his vehicle.

According to court documents, Williamson initially denied that anything happened between him and the victim, and that he wasn’t worried about any comparative DNA testing because he didn’t do anything with her.

The initial lab report from the sexual assaut kit identified semen on the vaginal swab taken from the victim. The DNA was identified as being contributed by two individuals, one male and one female. DNA comparison with Williamson’s sample determined that it was 3.2 septillion times more likely that he was the contributor than an unknown, unrelated person.

Williamson, 26 years old, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided, and set sentencing for December 2. Williamson remains in custody pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

