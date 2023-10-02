Details emerge from shooting at Murdoch's parking lot in Kalispell

KALISPELL — We’re learning more about a shooting in the parking lot at Murdoch's in Kalispell on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

John David Walker, 70, of Dayton has been charged with Felony Assault with a Weapon and faces up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

Charging documents state that Walker and the gunshot victim began arguing over Walker’s truck which was parked in the handicapped ramp at Murdoch’s.

Documents state the victim pushed his shopping cart down the ramp into Walker’s truck, Walker then drew his gun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim then struck Walker in the head and Walker turned towards the victim and shot him in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell for medical treatment.

Walker is scheduled to be arraigned in Flathead County District Court at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.