Man arrested after shooting in Kalispell parking lot

KALISPELL — We are learning additional information about a Wednesday afternoon shooting in a Kalispell parking lot that sent one person to the hospital.

The Kalispell Police Department reports 70-year-old John David Walker of Dayton was arrested following the shooting which happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the Murdoch's parking lot in South Kalispell.

Walker is currently being held at the Flathead County Detention Center on pending charges of Assault with a Weapon.

According to a news release, when law enforcement arrived on the scene they found a male on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Logan Health

Walker was detained on the scene without further incident. Kalispell PD says there is no threat to the community.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Karen Webster at 406-758-7780.