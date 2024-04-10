Watch Now
Venue change requested in Mika Westwolf fatal hit and run case

Emily Brown/MTN News
Sunny K. White appearing in a Polson courtroom on April 10, 2024.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 15:16:39-04

POLSON — Sunny K. White's defense attorney, Meghan Benson, asked Lake County Judge Molly Owen on Wednesday for a change of venue for the trial.

In court, Benson noted that the location change was agreed to by the state.

White has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence and other charges in the hit-and-run death of Westwolf.

Judge Owen had previously approved a defense request to push back the trial date to Sept. 30, 2024, however, where the trial will take place is not known at this time.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report

