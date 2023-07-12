Dock, bathrooms vandalized at Foy's Lake in Kalispell

KALISPELL - Repair work is underway after vandalism at Foy's Lake in Kalispell.

The incident happened sometime during the evening of July 11, 2023, when the welds and undergirding of the dock were broken, allowing pieces of it to float across the lake.

Flathead County Public Information OfficerKim Grieser adds that the restrooms were damaged. Windows were broken, debris from lit fireworks was found, and a concrete parking barrier was set on top of the bathrooms.

Flathead County Parks and Recreation workers have begun retrieving and repairing the docks, but according to a news release, it's still unclear how long it will take to repair the damage.

People are asked to avoid the lake and the dock areas so that workers can begin the necessary repair work.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident and anyone who heard or saw the incident, or captured it on a security camera is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-758-5585 or Parks and Recreation at 406-758-5800.

Grieser noted in a news release that Lone State Park was also vandalized on Tuesday night.