MISSOULA — Several downtown Missoula businesses were vandalized last week.

Import Market and Bodega Bar are among those tagged with graffiti.

Video shows the suspect spraying a symbol on the exterior wall on January 18 at around 2:45 a.m.

An employee with Bodega Bar says this same person has spray-painted symbols on their wall for the past four years.

The Missoula Police Department is currently investigating the situation.