Driver charged following deadly crash in Great Falls

A Black Eagle man has been charged in Great Falls Municipal Court following the death of a motorcyclist in Great Falls.

The 27-year-old woman died after a two-vehicle collision in Great Falls on Oct. 6, 2023, at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of River Drive North and 18th Avenue North.

The Montana Highway Patrol said that Scott Byron was driving a pickup truck and approaching a stop sign on 18th Avenue North.

Byron slowed to about 12 mph and then proceeded into the intersection, according to the MHP.

The woman driving a motorcycle was in the intersection, and the pickup truck collided with the motorcycle.

The woman was taken to Benefis Health System and died several days later due to her injuries.

Her name has not been released at this point.

Bryon was not injured.

The MHP said there is no indication that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Great Falls Police Department on Wednesday said that Byron, 60, has been charged with careless driving involving death, stop sign violation, and seatbelt violation.