Driver charged with running over a man in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - A woman is facing several criminal charges after she allegedly ran over a man in a parking lot in Great Falls.

Court documents state that police officers responded to the parking lot of Sam's Club on Northwest Bypass at about 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, where they found a man laying on the ground.

Witnesses told the officers that a woman — later identified as Chavonne Priscilla-Marie Parker — had run over the man.

The officers learned that Parker and the man had been arguing in the van, and Parker reportedly fell out of the van and the man then got out of the van.

Parker then got into the driver's seat, drove around the parking lot, and then drove directly at the man, hitting him with the van.

Several witnesses stated that Parker then reversed the van as if to hit him again, but hit a sign in the parking lot, and then drove south on Sixth Street NW.

She was apprehended in the parking lot of the nearby Fortune's Casino, where she reportedly resisted arrest and refused to identify herself.

The court documents state that officers said Parker smelled of alcohol and appeared to be very intoxicated, and officers found a pint of Southern Comfort in her bra.

The man was taken to the emergency department at Benefis Health System; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Parker, 36, has been charged with felony assault with a weapon and the following misdemeanors: driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.

