Evergreen Junior High School briefly locked down

Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 08, 2022
EVERGREEN - Evergreen Junior High School went into a brief lockdown on Friday morning.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office reports a man tried to enter the school while displaying an alleged knife at 11:54 a.m.

The doors were locked and he was not able to enter the building.

The man — who has been identified as — 19-year-old Caelus James Hattel was quickly found and detained by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and the School Resource Officer.

Hattel was taken to the Kalispell where he’s being held on an initial charge of disorderly conduct.

