Fatal Billings stabbing under investigation

BILLINGS - The victim in the early Tuesday morning stabbing at North Park in Billings has passed away.

Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Billings Police said in a tweet that the two suspects remain in custody, although no charges have been filed.

All parties appeared to know each other, and police believe no threat exists to the public.

22-62492 Update-The vic in this case unfortunately has passed away from his injuries. The investigation is now being treated as a homicide. Susps remain in custody. The parties in this case were familiar with each other and there is no further threat to the public. - Lt. Lennick https://t.co/ErJoNnzc8n — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) September 6, 2022

The incident in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue North was reported at 1:39 a.m.

The department's crime scene van remained at the scene at 6 a.m., and a large section of North Park was closed off with crime scene tape.