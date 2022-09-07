Watch Now
Fatal Billings stabbing under investigation

Man killed in North Park stabbing in Billings
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 10:20:10-04

BILLINGS - The victim in the early Tuesday morning stabbing at North Park in Billings has passed away.

Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

Billings Police said in a tweet that the two suspects remain in custody, although no charges have been filed.

All parties appeared to know each other, and police believe no threat exists to the public.

The incident in the 2000 block of Sixth Avenue North was reported at 1:39 a.m.

The department's crime scene van remained at the scene at 6 a.m., and a large section of North Park was closed off with crime scene tape.

