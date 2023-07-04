Fatal hit-and-run incident investigated in Butte

BUTTE - The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on July 3, 2023, at around 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Granite.

Sheriff Ed Lester said in a media release that two men, ages 23 and 21, were struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Granite Street. Both men were taken to St. James Healthcare.

The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital. The 21-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening lower leg injury.

The suspect vehicle is described as a two-door red Jeep, most likely a Wrangler model, with a black top and missing a spare tire on the back.

According to Sheriff Lester, the vehicle did not stop after striking the men and continued west onto Park Street.

The vehicle was last seen turning west at the west end of Park Street, near the Montana Tech HYPER complex.

The identity of the man who died is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

Anyone with information, including video, about the incident or suspect vehicle is asked to contact Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1141.

No further information was available. We will update you if we get more details.