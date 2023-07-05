Woman turns herself in as driver in fatal Butte hit-and-run

BUTTE - A tragedy on the campus of Montana Tech late Monday evening as a hit-and-run driver ran over two young men, killing one of them and then leaving the scene without stopping.

The incident occurred about 11 p.m. just after Butte’s Third of July fireworks display.

Butte police report a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were walking in the 1400 block of West Granite Street when a westbound vehicle ran them over and then left the scene.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the 23-year-old was pronounced dead. The 21-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle continued heading west on West Granite Street and then turned on West Park Street.

A 20-year-old woman has turned herself in as the driver in the fatal hit-and-run on Monday, according to Sheriff Ed Lester.

Sheriff Lester said in a media release that police have located the suspect vehicle and criminal charges against the woman are expected within 48 hours.

Anyone with video or more information about this incident to call (406) 497-1120.