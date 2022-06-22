Fatal shooting reported in Lame Deer

LAME DEER - Authorities are warning residents in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation to be aware of their surroundings following a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

A bulletin from the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council states "the active shooter is still at large."

Sandra Barker, an FBI spokesperson, confirmed her agency, the BIA and Northern Cheyenne Investigative Services are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Lame Deer.

Authorities clarified that the shooter is no longer engaged in firing a weapon.

A dispatcher at the Northern Cheyenne Police Department said the incident is an active investigation and no further information could be released. He referred the caller to the FBI for additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office at (801) 579-1400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.