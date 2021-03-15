FBI investigating officer-involved shooting on Crow Indian Reservation

LODGE GRASS — The FBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Crow Indian Reservation.

The FBI said in a press release the shooting happened in Lodge Grass on Sunday morning.

An adult male left the scene and was not located, the press release states.

His condition was not known and no other information about a possible suspect was released.

An officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs was involved in the incident and received minor injuries, the press release states.

The BIA and Big Horn County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.

The FBI did not release any other information about the incident.