FBI task force arrests Missoula man in connection with Franklin to the Fort neighborhood assaults

MISSOULA — A Missoula man has been arrested in connection with assaults and related crimes that occurred in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood during the overnight hours of June 8-9, 2026.

Kyle Johnson, 28, was taken into custody following a joint investigation by the FBI Montana Regional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Missoula Police Department.

Johnson was remanded to the Missoula County Detention Facility on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and attempted robbery.

In a press release it said investigators built their case through follow-up interviews and close coordination with the task force, eventually developing enough information to arrest Johnson. Judges signed off on search warrants, and the searches turned up additional evidence supporting the investigation.

Missoula Police Department Captain Mike Kamerer credited patrol officers, detectives, and law enforcement partners for their work on the case.

"These incidents had a significant impact on the victims and raised concerns throughout the neighborhood. I want to recognize the work of our patrol officers, detectives, and law enforcement partners who dedicated significant time and resources to this investigation. Their coordinated efforts helped us quickly identify the suspect, gather evidence, and safely bring a violent individual into custody," Kamerer said.

The FBI Montana Regional Violent Crimes Task Force is a multi-agency task force that includes the Missoula Police Department, along with other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. It focuses on violent crime investigations.

The Missoula Police Department thanked community members who provided information and surveillance footage throughout the investigation.

The case remains active, and additional charges may be considered as the investigation continues. Charges are allegations, and Johnson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.