Judge overturns Stevensville woman's conviction

MISSOULA — We have an update on a court case KPAX has been covering since 2008.

A Stevensville woman's conviction of striking and killing a man on News Year's Day in 2008 in East Missoula was overturned in U.S. District Court earlier this week.

In 2011 Katie Garding was found guilty of striking and killing 25-year-old Bronson Parsons with her vehicle on New Year’s Day in 2008. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen ruled that Katie Garding's conviction be thrown out due to ineffective counsel.

Judge Christensen also ruled the Department of Justice has until April 21st to appeal the judge's ruling or give notice of their intention to retry Garding.

Garding has been been on parole since 2021. If no notice is given, Garding will not be retried and will be released from parole.