Felony suspect arrested in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — There was a large police presence near the Walmart on the west side of Great Falls late in the afternoon on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

The Great Falls Police Department says that officers arrested a person who was wanted on a felony warrant in another state.

They have not yet indicated what the suspect is wanted for, nor the person's name.

GFPD officers were assisted by the US Marshals Service.

The GFPD said that nearby North Middle School briefly implemented shelter-in-place procedures as a precaution.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.