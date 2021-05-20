Fire that destroyed Belgrade car wash being investigated as arson

BELGRADE — A fire that destroyed an under-construction car wash in Belgrade on Sunday is now being investigated as arson, according to a report from the Central Valley Fire District (CVFD).

The report said that the fire, reported around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, began in a stack of boxes of plastic plumbing pipe at Rocky Mountain Car Wash on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade.

The flames burned up the walls along plastic concrete forms used in the construction of the car wash. The fire then spread to the wooden roof and to each bay of the car wash as burning wood fell from the roof.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames when CVFD and Belgrade Police arrived on the scene. The fire was reportedly under control by 4:26 a.m.

Evidence allegedly indicates that an unknown individual entered the mechanical room where the boxes were located, ignited a fire, then fled. The report said that "the area of fire origin has been determined while the specific cause remains under investigation."

Property loss is estimated at $750,000, according to the report. No firefighters or other individuals were injured in the incident.

The report said the fire is being investigated as intentionally set/arson by CVFD and the Belgrade Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigating agencies say public cooperation is appreciated, and anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact either CVFD, at (406) 388-4480, or Belgrade Police at (406) 388-4262.

WATCH: Flames engulf Rocky Mountain Car Wash in Belgrade (video courtesy Montee Kerr)