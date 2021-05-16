Watch
Fire consumes car wash in Belgrade early Sunday morning

Posted at 11:08 AM, May 16, 2021
Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a car wash in Belgrade early Sunday morning.

Firefighters received the call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a fire at the Rocky Mountain Car Wash off Jackrabbit Lane, just south of I-90 in Belgrade.

Central Valley Fire District was still at the scene as of 10 a.m. monitoring for hot spots.

No word yet on the cause, injuries, or extent of the damage. Pictures from the scene show extensive damage to the car wash.

MTN has a reporter investigating and we will update you as we get more information.

WEB EXCLUSIVE — Video from scene of Rocky Mountain Car Wash fire:

DIGITAL EXTRA: Car wash fire in Belgrade

