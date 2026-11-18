RAVALLI COUNTY, Mont. — A Florence man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday for a 2025 vehicular homicide while under the influence on U.S. Highway 93.

Anthony Richard Kelly was sentenced in Ravalli County to 30 years with a 10-year parole restriction.

Kelley was charged after he struck 81-year-old Michael Raymond "Otto" Thill's vehicle on U.S. Highway 93 south of Florence on Oct. 16, 2025.

Court documents showed that Kelley was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound when he hit Thill's vehicle from the rear. The impact of the crash caused Thill's car to cross into the southbound lanes, go off the road and then overturn.

Thill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelley told authorities at the time that he had consumed several beers hours before the crash. Hospital tests also showed that his blood alcohol level was over twice the legal limit.

Kelley also had a prior DUI on his record.