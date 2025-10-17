Florence man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly U.S. Highway 93 crash

HAMILTON — A Florence man is facing a vehicular homicide while under the influence charge after a deadly crash on Thursday evening.

Anthony Richard Kelley, 24, is accused of striking 81-year-old Michael Raymond "Otto" Thill's vehicle on U.S. Highway 93 south of Florence at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Court documents state Kelley was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound when he hit Thill's vehicle from the rear.

The impact of the crash caused the victim's car to cross into the southbound lanes, go off the road and then overturn.

Thill was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kelley told authorities he had consumed several beers hours before the crash.

Hospital tests showed his blood alcohol level was over twice the legal limit.

Kelly, who has a prior DUI on his record, is being held on $100,000 bond.