Former Great Falls teacher sentenced for sexually abusing a child

HELENA — A former Great Falls middle school teacher was sentenced on Tuesday for raping and sexually abusing a minor in Lewis & Clark County.

In October, a jury found Michael Walter Jarrett guilty of felony sexual intercourse without consent with a child under the age of 12 and felony sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

"I acknowledge that conviction alone resulted in profound and permanent consequences," Jarrett said. "I have lost my teaching license, my ability to coach, my retirement, my student loan forgiveness, my realtor's license, and family business."

More than a dozen people testified on Jarrett's behalf, including former students and his family.

His wife said, "Your honor, I am not asking you to ignore the verdict. I am asking you to consider how deeply life changing the consequences have already been how it will continue to not just affect Mike but our entire family."

Jarrett was sentenced by Judge Menahan to 30 years in prison, with 20 of the years suspended. He must also register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Jarrett had been a teacher at North Middle School in Great Falls. The criminal acts began in 2015 and continued for several years in Lewis & Clark County. Jarrett was in his 30s at the time.

The case did not include any students who had attended North Middle School.

Lewis & Clark County Detective Cody Colbert also shared that two other allegations had come to light during the investigation.

MTN News is limiting what information we report on this case to protect the victim's identity.