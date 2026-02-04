BOZEMAN — Family and friends of Dustin Kjersem filled a Gallatin County courtroom Tuesday, sharing emotional victim impact statements as the man convicted of killing him was sentenced to prison.

“Dustin was a wonderful person, loved helping others, which would make anyone happy,” said his mother, Janet Weyer.

Forty-two-year-old Daren Abbey was sentenced to 100 years at the Montana State Prison for Kjersem’s October 2024 murder. Judge Peter Ohman also ruled Abbey will not be eligible for parole for 80 years.

Watch the sentencing of Dustin Kjersem:

Man sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing camper near Big Sky

Eight of Kjersem’s loved ones addressed the court during the two-hour sentencing hearing, describing their grief and the lasting impact of his death.

Investigators said Kjersem had set up camp near Moose Creek outside Big Sky. When he failed to return the next day, his girlfriend went looking and found him dead. Detectives later testified he suffered chop wounds from an axe.

“Seeing firsthand what happened to him was my undoing — my heart was broken. My sense of safety evaporated. My world changed in that horrifying moment,” his girlfriend told the court.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Abbey attempted to hide evidence after the killing.

Kjersem’s sister told the judge the family saw what she described as a lack of remorse from Abbey, referencing a video shown in court.

“Daren Abbey exuded more joy in that minute and 30 seconds than I have been able to muster since the coroner knocked on my door,” she said.

One by one, family members asked the judge for the maximum sentence.

“Keeping him in prison for the rest of his life is the only option to protect others and to honor the life that he stole,” his girlfriend said.

Two men also spoke on Abbey’s behalf, describing him as a friend and coworker.

Abbey addressed the courtroom before sentencing, asking for leniency.

“I ask for you to see the truth and I ask for your leniency in this matter,” he said.

After receiving his sentence, Abbey said he plans to appeal.

“Well, I’ll be appealing your crooked ass court system,” he said.

Kjersem’s loved ones said their focus remains on remembering the man they lost.

“Dustin touched countless lives and none of us will ever be the same. This is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” his girlfriend said.