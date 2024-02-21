Fourth teen charged for fatal gang encounter outside Billings carnival

BILLINGS — A 14-year-old boy appeared Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court where he was charged as an adult for a fatal gang-related shooting in Billings.

The teen is the fourth to be charged in the case.

Kannon Sekavec appeared in court by video from the Youth Services detention facility.

He pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide, three counts of attempted deliberate homicide, two counts of criminal endangerment and one count of tampering with evidence, all felonies.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

Sekavec is the fourth teen to be charged in connection with a shooting in April 2023 outside the Berry's Cherries carnival in Billings.

Kian Manuel Banderas, 20, was shot to death during a confrontation between rival gangs that exploded into gunfire.

Sekavec and 15-year-old Dominic Tray Roundstone are alleged to have both shot into a vehicle occupied by Banderas and others.

Roundstone has previously been charged with deliberate homicide and related offenses.

Another 14-year-old, Charles Dean Bearcrane, has also previously been charged with deliberate homicide by accountability.

Dano-Koo Hoaglen, 19, was not present during the shooting but was charged with felony tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors said in court documents he allegedly helped sell one of two weapons involved in the shooting.