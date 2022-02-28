Frenchtown schools paraprofessional pleads not guilty to sexual abuse of children charge

MISSOULA — A Frenchtown schools paraprofessional charged with felony sexual abuse of children says he's not guilty.

Steven Jeffrey Martin, 60, is accused of having cameras in his home recording video of two teenage boys that were living with him without their knowledge.

During Monday's arraignment before Judge Jason Marks, Martin's attorney requested a bail reduction and asked that Martin be released from jail with an ankle monitoring system.

Prosecutors opposed the bond reduction and Judge Marks denied the request.

Martin's bail remains at $200,000.