Glacier County homicide victim identified

GREAT FALLS — The Glacier County Sheriff's Office has identified 36-year-old Cerenity Maria Shawl as the woman who was found dead in Cut Bank on Saturday, February 7.

Sheriff Tom Seifert said in a news release on Tuesday that her body was found in a freezer in the basement of a residence.

The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

At this point, authorities have not released any other details, including a possible motive for the homicide.

Alfred Joseph Smith, who was identified by authorities as the suspect in Shawl's death, was arrested on Monday in Fort Benton.