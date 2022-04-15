Watch
Great Falls drug trafficker sentenced in federal court

Mark Edwin Abresch was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls
Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 17:30:44-04

GREAT FALLS — A man was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday for distributing meth.

Prosecutors alleged that Mark Edwin Abresch distributed meth in Great Falls between September 2020 and April 2021.

In a two-week period from the end of March to the beginning of April 2021, Abresch distributed more than 89 grams of meth in four controlled buys.

Abresch, 63 years old, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Abresch to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said in a news release.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica Betley and Kalah Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Great Falls Police Department.

