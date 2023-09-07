Gunfire in Victor startles residents, damages businesses

VICTOR - Residents near Sheafman Creek Road were alerted by the sound of gunfire around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Businesses in the Sheafman Corner complex were hit with bullets, causing damage to some of the buildings.

The shots were loud enough to frighten homeowners around the area.

Steve Tenold, who works in Sheafman Corner, arrived at work Thursday morning to find the lights in his office out.

He couldn’t see the debris around the room at first, but eventually noticed a bullet hole on the wall facing the street.

“I followed the trail and realized it had been a bullet that had been shot through the wall,” he said. “And the bullet actually clipped this wire, so that’s why we had no lights.”

Claire Peterson A bullet shot through Steve Tenold's business, severing electrical wires and blacking out the office.

His business wasn’t the only one in the area to see bullet damage.

Highway 93 RV Parts had evidence of three bullets going through their shop, including one that shattered a ceiling light.

Hidden Legend Winery also saw a bullet hole on the exterior wall.

None of the businesses have been able to locate the bullets.

No injuries have been reported, but residents in the area were able to clearly hear the gunfire.

Terri and Dick Wenger were coming back from church when the shots were fired.

Despite being a quarter mile from the highway, they say the sound was clear from their driveway.

“We thought it was coming from the church, but I guess it was coming from the highway,” Terri said. “Which had to have been pretty loud if it came all that way.”

The Wegner’s church went into lockdown shortly after the shots.

The investigation is ongoing, but the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information on the incident to call 406-375-4060 or leave a tip on their app.

