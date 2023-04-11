Hamilton felon sentenced for illegal possession of firearms, including “ghost gun”

MISSOULA - A Ravalli County man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Kevin Michael Jakub, 38, of Hamilton had admitted to illegally possessing firearms and ammunition, including a “ghost gun,” after having been convicted of felonies, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release.

Jakub — who had pleaded guilty in November 2022 to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition — was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The government alleged in court documents that in January 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant on a storage unit of Jakub’s and recovered two semi-automatic rifles with large capacity magazines, one pistol, three suppressors, various firearm parts and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

In July 2022, law enforcement contacted Jakub after receiving a report of him possibly discharging a firearm. Jakub admitted to firing his pistol, and agents recovered a pistol described as a “ghost gun,” which means it had no identifiable markings.

Jakub, who had three previous felony convictions in Colorado and Montana for drug offenses, was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Montana Highway Patrol and the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office.