Hate speech flyers in downtown Livingston prompt police investigation

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Police Department is on the lookout for people allegedly slapping hate speech stickers all over downtown Livingston.

Livingston PD received multiple reports on March 16 of stickers and flyers being hung on both private and public property.

Assistant Chief of Police Andrew Emanuel says one person reported seeing a group of folks hanging up the flyers that promote white pride.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, the people posting the stickers were gone. Emmanuel says this activity is illegal.

He adds that police will be increasing patrols in the downtown area and ask for help from the community.

“If they have any ring camera or surveillance footage from Saturday night, if they could reach out to dispatch—406-222-2050,” Emanuel said.