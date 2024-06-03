Helena man accused of school threats sentenced to prison for homemade bombs

HELENA — A Helena man accused of making threats against Helena Public Schools and possessing homemade bombs was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

In January, Logan Pallister, 25,pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device and an unregistered silencer in federal court.

MTN News

Helena Police were advised of a possible school threat on the evening of Monday, May 30, 2022. A person had contacted law enforcement saying Pallister was allegedly in possession of firearms and multiple bombs.

The person further stated Pallister allegedly had the desire to commit a “Columbine-style” attack at a local high school. Pallister also allegedly threatened to kill the individual if the person told anyone about the devices.

Pallister was arrested at his residence on the morning of May 31, 2022, wearing a black trench coat and carrying a bag. He had eight loaded firearms concealed on his person according to court documents.

MTN News

Law enforcement found eight firearms concealed on his person. A search warrant was served at Pallister’s car and residence.

During their search of his vehicle, officers found nine additional firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition, a Fram oil filter that appeared to have been modified to function as a homemade silencer and four suspected pipe bombs.

Photos: U.S. Attorney’s Office

Photos: U.S. Attorney’s Office



A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives expert examined the pipe bombs, determined that they contained an explosive mixture that, when ignited, would result in an explosion, and concluded the four pipe bombs were destructive devices.

