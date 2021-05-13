Helena man is accused of raping an underage girl

HELENA — A Helena man is facing four counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent in Lewis and Clark County.

Richard Graves, 42, is accused of raping a girl under the age of 16 on four separate occasions in the past year.

Court documents say once officers were made aware of the alleged behavior, they interviewed the juvenile who described several incidents.

Law enforcement was able to corroborate the story through multiple other individuals and text messages.

In an interview with law enforcement, Graves denied that anything sexual had occurred.

Court documents also indicate that he has no prior arrests or convictions for sexual assault.

