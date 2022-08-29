High-speed chase ends in fiery crash east of Billings

BILLINGS - A high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash east of Billings on Monday morning.

The incident began when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle speeding eastbound on Interstate 90 through a construction zone.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and led the trooper on a chase that reached 150 mph, according to patrol Capt. Kyle Hayter.

The fleeing vehicle crashed into a guardrail along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94, crossed over the highway and struck the westbound guardrail before it rolled down a hill at about mile marker 7, Hayter said.

The crash caused a small grass fire. westbound traffic was restricted to one lane.

One person was arrested at the scene and a second person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol released this statement about the incident: