High-speed chase ends in fiery crash east of Billings

Posted at 10:59 AM, Aug 29, 2022
BILLINGS - A high-speed chase ended in a fiery crash east of Billings on Monday morning.

The incident began when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle speeding eastbound on Interstate 90 through a construction zone.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and led the trooper on a chase that reached 150 mph, according to patrol Capt. Kyle Hayter.

The fleeing vehicle crashed into a guardrail along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94, crossed over the highway and struck the westbound guardrail before it rolled down a hill at about mile marker 7, Hayter said.

The crash caused a small grass fire. westbound traffic was restricted to one lane.

One person was arrested at the scene and a second person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol released this statement about the incident:

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper along with fire personnel were able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.

